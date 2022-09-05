US: Mass shooting in Virginia kills 2 people, wounds 5

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): A mass shooting in Virginia on Sunday (local time) killed two people and wounded five more, including some students of Norfolk State University.

Seven people were struck by gunfire overnight in Norfolk, Virginia, including several university students, officials said Sunday, reported CNN.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue around 12 a.m. ET and found four women and three men who had been shot, Norfolk Police said.

All seven victims were taken to a hospital. Two of them -- Zabre Miller, 25, and Angelia McKnight, 19 -- later died from their injuries, Norfolk police said.

Norfolk State University said some of the shooting victims were students at the university -- but did not specify how many, or whether they survived, reported CNN.

"Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd," the University tweeted.

"NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counselling is being made available for any student in need of services."



Norfolk police have not released any information about a possible motive or suspect, reported CNN.

"As homicide detectives continue to investigate this early morning shooting, they ask for anyone with information about this incident to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app," Norfolk police said.

The US has suffered at least 456 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That's an average of more than 1.8 mass shootings every day so far.

With increasing incidents of gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden had said that the US needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

Furthermore, on June 22, a group of US lawmakers reached a much-awaited deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill after recent mass shooting incidents in Uvalde, Buffalo and Texas, that struck a nerve in the country.

The new bill aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide billions of dollars in new mental health funding.

The bill does not ban assault-style rifles or significantly expand background-check requirements for gun purchases, but it gives states more resources to take guns away from dangerous individuals. (ANI)

