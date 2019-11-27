US: Melania Trump booed at opioid awareness youth summit in Baltimore

Washington DC [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): US First Lady Melania Trump was met with a chorus of boos from the attendees comprising mostly of children at a youth summit while she was delivering her address centred around her work under the "Be Best" public awareness campaign.

The incident occurred during the B'More Youth Summit held in Baltimore as part of the White House's attempts to raise awareness about the nation's opioid crisis.

The heckling lasted for about a minute, but the audience remained raucous, audibly speaking over her remarks throughout her brief speech, CNN reported.

The First Lady carried on with her speech, undeterred, speaking above loud, persistent talking in the audience, saying "Thank you to all of the students who are here. I am so proud of you for the bravery it takes to share that you have been strongly affected by the opioid epidemic in some way."

The "Be Best" awareness campaign focuses on children's well-being, online safety and opioid abuse.

"Promoting education and awareness on these issues will always be one of my top priorities. I am in this fight with you and I am fighting for you. I encourage you, if you are struggling with addiction right now, reach out for support -- whether it's a teacher, parent, friend, grandparent, coach or pastor, talk to an adult in your life that you trust. It is never too late to ask for help," she told the crowd.

The Trump administration has had strained relations with Baltimore city ever since the US President's July tweet where he called the area a "rat and rodent-infested mess" while attacking Democratic congressman Elijah Cummings. (ANI)

