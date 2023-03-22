US: Memorial Council celebrates 103rd Birth Anniversary of Bangabandhu in New York

New York [US], March 22 (ANI): At the Taj Mahal Party Center in Jamaica, New York, a celebration programme was held to mark the 103rd birthday of "Father of the Nation" of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and the 52nd anniversary of the country's independence on Tuesday.

It was organised by the Sheikh Kamal Memorial Council (USA Chapter) and the New American Voters Association (NAVA), USA, an official statement said.



According to the press release by Sheikh Kamal Memorial Council (USA Chapter) and the New American Voters Association (NAVA), the event started at 19:00 Hrs.



Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr A.K. Abdul Momen, attended the event as Chief Guest, Grace Meng, House of Representative (Democrat) from the 6th District of New York and Gregory Weldon Meeks, House of Representative (Democrat) from the 5th District of New York, also ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs attended as special guests along with officials from Consulate General of Bangladesh.

About 200 people from the Bangladeshi diaspora people were part of the celebration event.

In his address, Dr A.K. Abdul Momen highlighted the contribution of the father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman in the formation of Bangladesh. He paid homage to the freedom fighters, who sacrificed their life in the freedom struggle and their unforgettable contribution to the country, the press release said.

Masudul Hassan, President of Sheikh Kamal Memorial Council (USA Chapter paid special thanks to dignitaries for attending the event.

He shared his personal experience at the time of the liberation war when Pak forces shot his father. He also highlighted the atrocities committed by the Pakistani occupational forces during the liberation war and praised the unconditional support of India. (ANI)

