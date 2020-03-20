US, Mexico limiting non-essential travel across border amid coronavirus: Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 20 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the United States will be shutting down its southern border with Mexico for all non-essential travel for an extended period to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The United States has already shut its norther Border with Canada to all non-essential travel, which would be effective midnight Friday.

Moreover, the Trump administration has "temporarily waived all interest on federally held student loans" for 60 days due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump added, "If we need more, we'll extend that period of time."

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo who was present at the Coronavirus Task Force press conference at the White House confirmed that the US has worked with Mexico to "restrict non-essential travels across our shared border," he said on Friday.

Pompeo also discussed the restriction of travel to Canada as well.

"President Trump announced on Wednesday, the United States and Canada jointly agreed to restrict non-essential traffic across our borders, it goes into effect at midnight and excluding crossing the border unless for work or other essential reasons," Pompeo said.

He added, "The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travels across our shared border. Both our countries know the importance of working together to limit the spread of the virus," Pompeo said.

Moreover, Trump also confirmed he spoke with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday.

"We are working on various elements of the deal. The Democrats are very much wanting something to happen and I think it will," Trump said of a stimulus bill.

Trump said he also spoke "at length" with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and there is a "tremendous spirit to get something done."

According to CNN Health's tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through public health systems, there are 15,599 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

As of Friday morning, 197 people have died.

The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases. (ANI)

