US: Michael Bloomberg files paperwork for presidential run

Washington DC [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork with US Federal Election Commission on Thursday to run for President as a Democrat in the 2020 elections.

The filing is not a definitive sign that Bloomberg will seek the Democratic presidential nomination next year. An aide to the Billionaire has told the Hill that he has not yet made a final decision on whether to launch a campaign.

The filing would allow Bloomberg to raise money for the campaign. The billionaire is expected to spend USD 15 million to USD 20 million on a voter registration drive, in addition to launching a USD 100 million digital ad campaign attacking Trump in crucial battleground states.

The 77-year-old had joined the Democratic party last year. (ANI)

