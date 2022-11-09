US midterm elections underway, Americans to decide who will control Congress

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): Millions of Americans are heading towards their polling booths to cast their votes in the mid-term elections, whose results will decide the nation's future.

The polls opened for their voters on Tuesday in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C, The Washington Post reported.

According to CNN, there is a total of 435 seats, where lawmakers serve two-year terms. Currently, the situation is a little shaky for Democrats as Republicans are only 5 seats away to gain the majority to control the chamber.

So, while Democrats will be trying to maintain the balance in the mid-term election, Republicans would try to strive harder to increase their current control of governorships and state legislative chambers.

Apart from those 435 seats, there are 35 seats in the 100-seat senate on which the representative will fight against each other. The chamber where incumbents serve for six years is split 50-50, and Democrats currently have control since Vice President Kamala Harris wields a tie-breaking vote. But Republicans only require a net gain of a single seat to take control, reported CNN.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden predicted that Democrats will "surprise the living devil out of a lot of people" in today's midterm elections, Fox News reported.

All the eyes will be on the result of the election which will decide who wins control of the chamber.

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Elon Musk, on Monday, announced his support for the Republican Congress out in the open and recommended the voters cast their ballot for the same.

Although, later on, Musk changed his statement and said that he is open to the idea of voting Democrat again in the future but the fact is that in May too earlier this year, Musk had vowed to vote for Republicans.

The campaigning for the mid-term election started way before the polls begin. Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton started campaigning hard and at the same time President Joe Biden kept a light schedule, Fox news reported.

From Arizona to Georgia, Obama is campaigning hard for Democratic candidates. Last week, Obama travelled to at least five states to hold rallies and events with Democratic candidates.

"Obama is the most popular Democrat out there, but that's because he is out, not in, politics," Mark Penn, a Democratic pollster told Fox News.

CNN reported that midterm elections are almost always about incumbent presidents. However, this year, two ex-presidents, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are extending their bitter years-long duel over the future of US democracy.

This comes as former US President Trump is expected to announce a third White House campaign soon after the midterm elections, reported New York Times citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump is mobilizing support under his famous "Make America Great Again" campaign.

According to CNN, this movement is built around the notion that the cultural values of a largely White, working-class nation are under threat. (ANI)