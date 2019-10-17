US military carries out airstrikes on its weapons storage site in Syria following troops withdrawal

Washington DC [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Two US fighter jets conducted pre-planned airstrikes on Wednesday targetting an American munitions storage bunker in Syria to destroy munitions and other equipment left behind following the withdrawal of its troops from the country, two United States defence officials said.

Myles Caggins, a spokesman for the US-led military coalition fighting ISIS, said that the airstrikes were conducted by two F-15Es at the Lafarge Cement Factory to destroy an ammunition cache, and reduce the facility's military usefulness, reported CNN.

The airstrikes were conducted in order to prevent the munitions and other equipment from falling into the hands of armed groups.

Te Lafarge Cement Factory is located between Kobani and Ain Issa, close to the Turkish border. The compound served as "the headquarters of the de facto Defeat-ISIS coalition in Syria" prior to its being vacated.

The development comes days after US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from northeast Syria in the face of a Turkish military offensive against Kurdish forces. (ANI)

