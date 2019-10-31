The compound of slain ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib province. (Photo Source: US Central Command)
The compound of slain ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib province. (Photo Source: US Central Command)

US military confirms al-Baghdadi was buried at sea; releases video, photo of Syria raid

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 04:01 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): The US military on Wednesday confirmed that Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in an operation in Syria's Idlib province, was buried at sea in accordance with international norms, and released a video footage and photos of the raid which showed the compound where the terrorist was hiding.
Describing the entire operation that took place last week, Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Frank McKenzie lauded the forces for carrying out a "hard" and "risky work" and said that the raid was planned in a way to avoid detection by ISIS and others prior to and during execution and prevent civilian casualties.
"al-Baghdadi was the subject of an intense inter-agency effort to bring him to justice, and that effort significantly advanced recently as we closed in on his whereabouts. As it became clear that we had gained fleeting and actionable intelligence on his hideout, we developed an execution level plan designed to capture or kill him and started preparing a special operations team for the mission," he told reporters at a Pentagon briefing here.
"The general outline of the mission was a helicopter assault by special operation forces that were pre-staged in Syria. I can assure you that the plan was significantly more complex than that, and designed to avoid detection by ISIS and others prior to and during execution, to avoid civilian casualties," McKenzie said.
Explaining the declassified black and white video and the photographs of the operation in which the US forces are seen closing in on al-Baghdadi's compound, the CENTCOM chief said that terrorists began firing on the US aircraft present during the raid.
"Here we see the object of the assault -- the compound where al-Baghdadi was hiding. As I noted earlier, this isolated compound was in Idlib province in Northwest Syria. At the compound, fighters from two locations in the vicinity of the compound began firing on US aircraft participating in the assault," McKenzie said.
"With the assault force surrounding the compound, we repeatedly urged those inside to come out peacefully," he added.
The CENTCOM chief said that every effort was made to protect children suspected to be present in the compound despite the "high-pressure" and "high-profile" of the raid.
McKenzie stated that despite repeated calls to surrender, al-Baghdadi killed himself by detonating a bomb along with his two children and stressed that the DNA test confirmed the identity of the ISIS chief.
"When capture at the hands of US forces was imminent, al-Baghdadi detonated a bomb killing himself and two young children. After al-Baghdadi's murder-suicide, our assault force cleared significant debris from the tunnel and secured Baghdadi's remains for DNA identity confirmation," McKenzie continued.
"The rapid analysis (during DNA test) showed a direct match between the samples and produced a level of certainty that the remains belonged to Baghdadi of 1 in 104 septillion. al-Baghdadi's remains were buried at sea in accordance with the Law of Armed conflict within 24 hours of his death," he said.
Summing up, McKenzie said that the operation was "exquisitely planned and executed" and lauded agencies for their contribution in the raid.
"This operation was exquisitely planned and executed. It demonstrates the United States' global reach and our unwavering commitment to destroy ISIS. This was a true inter-agency effort so I commend our partners across the US government," he said.
"The individuals who planned and conducted this mission are quiet professionals, focused on their mission above glory or recognition. Committed people did hard, risky work, and they did it well," McKenzie added.
al-Baghdadi, the most high-profile and notorious terrorist, had been in hiding for the past five years.
Back in April, he had appeared in a propaganda video a week after a series of bombings rattled Sri Lanka, in which more than 250 people were killed. He had also periodically issued audio statements, with the last being in August 2018.
The US had earlier announced a reward of USD 25 million for information leading to al-Baghdadi's death or arrest.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the American military "terminated" the likely successor of al-Baghdadi.
Trump, however, did not identify the person or give more detail on how the individual was killed. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 05:17 IST

Twitter announces ban on showcasing political ads on its platform

San Francisco [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Twitter has decided to stop all political advertising on its platform globally, the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:35 IST

Indian envoy briefs US politicians on 'positive developments' in J-K

Washington DC [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Indian ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday briefed top politicians from the United States on the latest positive developments from Jammu and Kashmir, including the recent successful Block Development Council (BDC) elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 02:21 IST

India's marine exports to China heading for USD 1 bn mark

Qingdao [China], Oct 31 (ANI): India's exports of marine products to China has tripled and touched almost USD 800 million in the first nine months of 2019, as per a data recently released by China's customs authority.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:47 IST

Skill India, Start-Up India good beginning, but need to be put...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Indian government's flagship initiatives like Skill India and Start-Up India is a good beginning to address the need of imparting skill training and education necessary for employment to the youth, but these programmes needs to be put together with the e

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:39 IST

PM Modi congratulates Alberto Fernandez for victory in Argentina...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Alberto Fernandez for his victory in the recently concluded Argentinian Presidential elections, and vowed to deepen the strategic partnership between India and Argentina.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:30 IST

Pak Minister blames cross border field fires for increasing...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday blamed the cross border stubble burning and environmental conditions in India for the increasing level of pollution in Lahore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:17 IST

Thousands join 'Azadi March' against Imran Khan's govt in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): The anti-government Azadi March caravan led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman and joined by other opposition parties in Pakistan will reach Gujranwala city on Wednesday night, a day ahead of its planned culmination in Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:56 IST

Azadi March: Pak cleric takes on Imran Khan; opposition unites

Rome [Italy], Oct 30 (ANI): "Have you ever heard that an Azadi March is being taken out, seeking the resignation of the Prime Minister? But why do you want it?" Speaking at the launching ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak University, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was commenting that the 'Azadi March' l

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:28 IST

Nepalese PM admitted to hospital for routine health check-up

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 30 (ANI): Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was admitted to the Grande International Hospital for a routine health check-up on Wednesday morning, the hospital said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:07 IST

Bangladesh slams Myanmar of misleading international community...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 30 (ANI): Bangladesh on Wednesday accused Myanmar of "a persistent campaign" to mislead the international community on the Rohingyas crisis to avoid its obligations for "sustained repatriation".

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:06 IST

Pak invites Navjot Singh Sidhu to Kartarpur corridor's inaugural ceremony

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Wednesday that Islamabad has decided to send an invitation to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for the inaugural ceremony of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor slated to be held on November 9.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:26 IST

LS Speaker Om Birla to visit Japan to attend Parliamentary...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will travel to Japan on Saturday to take part in the 6th Parliamentary Speakers' Summit of the G20 countries, slated to be held from November 3 to November 5 in Tokyo.

Read More
iocl