US military resumes joint operations with Iraq against ISIS

Washington [US], Jan 16 (ANI): The United States military resumed joint operations with Iraq against the Islamic State (ISIS) on Wednesday after a 10-day pause that began following American airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

This comes despite the Iraqi Parliament passing a resolution to expel all American forces from the country. Baghdad accused the US of violating Iraqi sovereignty by carrying out airstrikes in Iraq.

The New York Times reported citing two American military officials, saying that the military wanted to resume operations against the ISIS.

Its is not clear whether anyone in the Iraqi government approved the resumption of joint missions.

The operation was suspended on January 5, two days after the US killed Soleimani in a strike near Baghdad International Airport.

Following this, Iraq's Parliament has passed the resolution to cancel the US' request for assistance from the US-led coalition which had been working with Baghdad to fight the ISIS.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi-led government presented a resolution in the Parliament for the expulsion of foreign forces over the killing of Soleimani.

"The government commits to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting Islamic State due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory," the resolution said.

"The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason," it added.

Washington has urged Baghdad to reconsider the importance of the ongoing economic and security relationships between the two countries. (ANI)

