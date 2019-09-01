US military strikes al-Qaeda facility in Syria

Washington DC [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): The United States military said on Saturday that it carried out an attack against al-Qaeda leaders in the rebel-held Idlib province in northwest Syria.

"US Forces conducted a strike against al-Qaeda in Syria (AQ-S) leadership at a facility north of Idlib, Syria," a statement carried out by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, adding that the targetted leaders were responsible for attacks which threatened US citizens, country's partners, and innocent civilians.

"The removal of the facility will further degrade [al-Qaeda's] ability to conduct future attacks and destabilize the region," the statement added.

A war monitor had earlier reported that the US-led coalition had launched a missile attack against the headquarters of Hurras ad-Din, Ansar al-Tawhid and other allied groups of the al-Qaeda, claiming the lives of 40 people.

The Idlib region is home to some three million people, nearly half of whom have been displaced from other parts of Syria. Most of the areas in the province and parts of neighbouring Aleppo and Latakia provinces are controlled by the Hurras ad-Din, reported Al Jazeera. (ANI)

