US, Moderna in deal for 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine: Trump

Washington [US], August 12 (ANI): The United States has made an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Moderna to deliver 100 million doses of their novel coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available, said President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"This evening, I am pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Moderna to manufacture and deliver one hundred million doses of their coronavirus vaccine candidate," Trump said on Tuesday evening while addressing reporters.

Moderna said that the US government awarded the company USD 1.5 billion for 100 million doses of its vaccine once it is ready. The vaccine is currently undergoing the phase of a clinical trial, which began on July 27.

The company also said the US government will have the option to purchase an additional 400 million doses of the vaccine if needed. (ANI)

