US must commit to bipartisan policy against Chinese Communist Party: Report

Washington DC [US], October 1 (ANI): The United States government and Congress must commit to a bipartisan long-term policy to combat the Communist Party of China which has taken "advantage" of US, the Republican House China Task Force (CTF) said on Wednesday.

The CTF on Wednesday (local time) discussed the findings of a new report, which outlines a blueprint for bipartisan actions to address the threat of China.

"We were woken up to the real challenge after COVID in the supply chain and looking at every department in government, there are a lot of weaknesses there that China has taken advantage of us of, that we really have to open up our eyes and do something much different and that's what this report really shows the rest of the country," Republican leader and CTF chairman Michael McCaul was quoted as saying by FOX news.

"We tried to do this task force bipartisan, tried to do it more than a year ago, and actually Nancy Pelosi agreed to it and right before we announced it, she backed out," he added.



According to Fox News, the report is the blueprint for bipartisan actions Congress and the administration can take now to address the greatest national and economic security challenge of this generation.

The report makes 83 key findings and 430 policy recommendations on how Washington can combat the threat of the Chinese Communist Party.

It asks for securing the US medical supply chain by boosting domestic production and allowing the US Defense Department to invest in technologies to update the military faster.

It further states that the US government must prioritize tackling China by using federal resources.

The Republican leaders also demanded that US Congress pass more laws against Bejing for alleged human rights abuses, allegations that it does not acknowledge. (ANI)

