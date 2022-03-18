US must disclose information about military biological labs in Ukraine: Russian Embassy

Washington [US], March 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States must immediately disclose the information about its military biological activities in Ukrainian laboratories, the Russian Embassy in Washington said.



"We demand that the US Side disclose information about military biological activity in laboratories on the territory of Ukraine as soon as possible. What kind of peaceful research we are talking about if the Pentagon stands behind these projects," the Embassy wrote on its Telegram channel. (ANI/Sputnik)

