US Navy Reserves officer faces bribery, Afghan visa fraud charges

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): A Florida man who serves as a Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves appeared on criminal charges related to an alleged bribery scheme involving special visas for Afghan nationals, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

Jeromy Pittmann, 53, of Pensacola, Florida, currently residing in Naples, Italy, was paid to draft, submit, or falsely verify false letters of recommendation for citizens of Afghanistan who applied to the U.S. Department of State for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs).

According to US Justice Department, there is a limited supply of SIVs each year for Afghan nationals employed as translators for U.S. military personnel.



"Pittmann is alleged to have signed over 20 false letters in which he represented, among other things, that he had supervised the applicants while they worked as translators in support of the U.S. Army and NATO; that the applicants' lives were in jeopardy because the Taliban considered them to be traitors; and that he did not think the applicants posed a threat to the national security of the United States," the statement said.

In exchange, Pittmann is alleged to have received thousands of dollars in bribes.

The US Justice Department said Pittmann made his initial appearance today. He is charged with accepting bribes and conspiring to commit visa fraud. If convicted of both counts, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to the press release, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. (ANI)

