US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File Photo)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File Photo)

US no longer considers Israeli settlements in West Bank as illegal, announces Pompeo

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 02:28 IST

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 19 (ANI): The Donald Trump administration on Monday (local time) announced that the US no longer regards Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal or violating international law.
The Policy decision was announced by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"After carefully studying all sides of the legal debate, this administration agrees with President Reagan. The establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not per se inconsistent with international law," Jerusalem Post quoted Pompeo as saying.
The announcement is a departure from the decision during the Obama administration that they did violate international law.
According to Sputnik, the "the settlements are home to more than 600,000 Israelis, who live mostly in settlements scattered across the territories, which Israel seized from Jordan in 1967" during the Six-Day War.
However, Pompeo also clarified that the US was also not prejudging the ultimate status of the West Bank.
"The hard truth is that there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict and arguments about who is right and who is wrong as a matter of international law will not bring peace. This is a complex political problem that can only be solved by negotiations between Israelis and Palestinian," the US Secretary of State was quoted as saying.
Pompeo said calling the establishment of settlement inconsistent with international law has not worked and that "it cannot bring peace."
The move was welcomed in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu terming it as correction of a historical wrong.
"Today, the United States adopted an important policy that rights a historical wrong when the Trump administration clearly rejected the false claim that Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria are inherently illegal under international law," Netanyahu's office was quoted as saying in a statement by The Times of Israel.
The move was criticised by Palestinian Authority senior negotiator Saeb Erekat who slammed the US policy change on West Bank settlements.
"International law and system clearly define the illegality of all Israeli settlements, including by the International Court of Justice, the UN Security Council, and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Israel's colonial-settlement enterprise perpetuates the negation of the Palestinian right to self-determination," he said.
It was also rejected by the European Union with a spokesperson for the group saying that "its position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory is clear and remains unchanged: all settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for lasting peace."
The Trump administration had previously recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 03:20 IST

US to terminate sanctions waiver for Iran's Fordow nuclear plant: Pompeo

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 19 (ANI): In a move that is likely to further inflame tensions between Iran and America, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Monday (local time) announced that his country will be rescinding its Iran sanctions waiver for Iranian fuel enrichment plant Fordow.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 01:45 IST

'As PM, I was pleased to begin rehabilitation of Quadrilateral...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott on Monday said that as the Prime Minister, he was very pleased to begin to the rehabilitation of Quadrilateral security dialogue.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:30 IST

Bhutanese Foreign Minister calls on Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan, T. Dorji, met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah here in New Delhi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:33 IST

History will hold those accountable who bargained Baloch...

Undisclosed location [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan will never succeed in thwarting the Baloch liberation movement regardless of its horrendous aggression and naked crimes against thousands of people in the province, Baloch pro-independence leader Allah Nizar has said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:28 IST

Nepal: 2 weeks left for South Asian Games but renovation work at...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 18 (ANI): The renovation work at the Dasarath Stadium here is yet to be completed, though only two weeks are left for the opening ceremony of the 13th South Asian Games, partly owing to delay in the delivery of the required materials from China, a site engineer has said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:16 IST

Nawaz Sharif to travel to London via air ambulance tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will travel to London from an International Airport in Lahore at around 10 am (local time) on Tuesday via a Qatar air ambulance, his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:55 IST

India was introspective earlier; its voice heard much widely...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): India has come a long way from being introspective to having its voice heard much widely on the world stage today under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:10 IST

No country committed to rule of law should be anxious about...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): No country which is committed to the rule of law should be anxious about the quadrilateral grouping among India, US, Australia, and Japan, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said here on Monday in response to China's apparent anxiety over the strategic all

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:21 IST

Not critical of India's move on RCEP, New Delhi entitled to act...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): India is entitled to act in accordance with its values and interest, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Monday over New Delhi's decision to opt-out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:04 IST

India, France to carry out joint patrolling in Indian Ocean...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): In a move aimed at strengthening the defence ties, French Navy Chief Admiral Christophe Prazuck announced on Monday that the navies of India and France will carry out joint patrolling in the Indian Ocean region next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:16 IST

Rajnath urges to curb state sponsored terrorism for sustainable...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 18 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the international community to curb terrorist safe havens, disrupt their networks and financing and thwart their cross-border movement to ensure sustainable regional security.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:20 IST

Indians studying in US increase by nearly 3% in 2018-19: Report

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The number of Indian students studying in the United States increased by nearly three per cent in 2018-19 over the last year to 202,014, as per the 2019 Open Doors Report released on Monday.

Read More
iocl