US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (File pic)
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (File pic)

US-North Korea nuclear talks come to abrupt end

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 08:52 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): The working-level talks between the United States and North Korea in Sweden have concluded, for the time being, officials of the two countries said on Saturday (local time).
Negotiators from the two sides met in Stockholm to resume denuclearisation talks that had stalled since the collapse of February's second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, CNN reported.
North's chief negotiator, Kim Myong-Gil, told reporters after meeting with his US counterpart, Stephen Biegun that the talks broke down due to Washington's failure to come up with a new proposal.
"The break-up of the negotiation without any outcome is totally due to the fact that the US would not give up their old viewpoint and attitude," Myong-Gil said.
Expressing his "great displeasure," he said he had called for suspending the negotiations and urged the US to deliberate until the end of the year.
He also said it will be up to the US to correct its course and keep the dialogue alive or "forever close the door to dialogue", Yonhap news agency reported.
But the State Department disagreed with Kim's characterisation Saturday, saying his comments "do not reflect the content or the spirit of today's 8 1/2 hour discussion."
"The early comments from the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) delegation do not reflect the content or the spirit of today's 8 1/2 hour discussion," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
"The US brought creative ideas and had good discussions with its DPRK counterparts," she said, adding that the US delegation also "previewed a number of new initiatives that would allow us to make progress" on each of the four main agreements reached at the first Trump-Kim summit in Singapore in June 2018.
Kim earlier told reporters in Stockholm that "the negotiations have not fulfilled our expectation and finally broke up."
He said the talks were "held at a crucial moment when the situation on the Korean peninsula stands at the crossroads of dialogue or confrontation."
That summit produced an agreement committing the North to "work toward" complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for US security guarantees. It also called for building a lasting peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, establishing new ties between the two countries and repatriating the remains of American troops killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.
South Korea's foreign ministry issued a statement Sunday and expressed hope for the dialogue to continue despite the breakdown.
"There was no actual progress in the negotiations, but we assess that it is a start of the negotiations with the new North Korean delegation, and we expect the momentum of the dialogue to continue," it said.
"We have been in close consultation with the US negotiation team before and after the negotiations. The government will work closely with the US to ensure that dialogue continues based on both sides' positions," the statement added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:20 IST

Gujaratis organise Garba nights to celebrate Navaratri in Madagascar

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 6 (ANI): The Gujarati community has organised Garba and Dandiya nights to celebrate the festival of Navaratri in Madagascar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:23 IST

Tibetan govt passes resolution on 'reincarnation of Dalai Lama'

Dharamshala [Himachal Pradesh], Oct 06 (ANI): In a strong message to China, Tibetan government-in-exile has passed a resolution reaffirming that the successor of Dalai Lama will be chosen by the spiritual leader himself and no nation has locus standi on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

US points to 'good discussions' during Stockholm talks with North Korea

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 06 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States has refused North Korea's claims that the Saturday denuclearization talks were not a success, with the US State Department pointing to some new initiatives that could help make progress in the negotiations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:34 IST

Pak rejects India's remark on Imran Khan's 'provocative' speech...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 06 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday rejected India's remarks over Prime Minister Imran Khan's "provocative" speech during UN General Assembly session.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:25 IST

Saudi asks Iraq, Pak to speak to Iran about defusing tensions

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 06 (ANI): After US President Donald Trump refuse to retaliate against Iran for the September 14 attack on Saudi oil facilities, Riyadh has asked leaders of Pakistan and Iraq to speak with Iran regarding de-escalation of the situation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:31 IST

Iraq: Unknown gunmen attack several television stations in Baghdad

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 06 (ANI): Masked gunmen ransacked the office of multiple television stations in Baghdad on Saturday, reported Russia Today news.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:28 IST

Pakistan: Police arrest Qandeel Baloch's absconding brother with...

Multan [Pakistan], Oct 06 (ANI): Police here on Saturday arrested the absconding brother of slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, Mohammad Arif, with the help of Interpol.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 01:33 IST

Working-level talks between US, N. Korea collapses

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 06 (ANI): North Korea on Saturday said that working-level talks with the United States have broken off.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 01:11 IST

'This must stop': UN denounces violence during anti-govt protest in Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 06 (ANI): The United Nations on Saturday denounced the violence during protests in Iraq that have claimed the lives of at least 100 people across the country and have injured thousands.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 00:32 IST

At least 89 Taliban terrorists killed, 60 wounded during...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 6 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 89 Taliban terrorists were killed and over 60 were injured during an operation in the Afghan province of Tahar in the past 24 hours, the country's defense ministry said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:08 IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina calls on President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday called on President Ram Nath Kovind.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:55 IST

Men wearing masks disrupt London event, say those opposing...

London [UK], Oct 5 (ANI): A group of volunteers wearing masks and carrying a rainbow banner, representing LGBTQ community, disrupted an event hosted at SOAS University of London where CPI-ML member Kavita Krishnan was criticising the recent decisions of the Indian government concerning Jammu and Kashm

Read More
iocl