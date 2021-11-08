US not yet ready to provide financial aid to Afghanistan via Taliban regime, says Jake Sullivan

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday said that the US is yet not ready to provide financial aid to Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan until they fulfil their commitments like inclusive government, protecting rights of women and not allowing the Afghan soil to be used again by any terrorist outfit.



"We are not yet in a position to be able to provide money directly through the current leadership in Afghanistan, the Taliban is not in a position we would want. Until we see a substantially improved approach to everything, from the inclusive government to other elements that we are discussing with them regularly, our focus is going to continue to be on providing funding ... through international organizations and non-government organizations," Sullivan told the CNN broadcaster, reported Sputnik.

The US would need to see significant improvement in government inclusivity and other aspects, Sullivan said, adding that the US was regularly discussing this with the other party.

He stressed that Washington considers it the best way to "actually help the people of Afghanistan without creating a circumstance in which some of those funds could be used for purposes that are problematic to the national security interests of the United States." (ANI)

