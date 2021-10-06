US NSA Sullivan to meet China's top diplomat: White House

Washington [US] October 6 (ANI): US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet this week in Europe with China's top diplomat, the White House said Tuesday (local time).

Sullivan and Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi will meet in Zurich to follow up on a September 9 phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on how "to responsibly manage the competition" between the two countries.

"In Zurich, Mr Sullivan will meet with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi. They will follow up on President Biden's September 9 call with President Xi as we continue to seek to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the People's Republic of China," a White House statement read.



Apart from the Zurich visit, Sullivan will also travel to Brussels, Belgium and Paris, France this week.

In Brussels and Paris, Sullivan will reaffirm the importance of the Transatlantic alliance and consult on a range of shared interests. He will also debrief his meeting with Director Yang to our European allies and partners, the statement also said.

In Brussels, Sullivan will meet with NATO Allied National Security Advisors in the North Atlantic Council to discuss ongoing implementation of the June Summit decisions to modernize the Alliance and address a range of strategic challenges.

While in Brussels, he will also meet with European Commission and European Council officials. He will be joined by Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh for additional European Union meetings on trade, technology, and global economic issues, it read.

The National Security Adviser will also meet with National Security Advisor Emmanuel Bonne as part of our ongoing consultations on shared bilateral and regional interests, including preparations for the meeting of President Biden and President Macron in Europe later this month, the White House further said in the statement. (ANI)

