Representative Image
Representative Image

US officials to travel to India next week to further US-India trade talks

By Reena Bhardwaj | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 06:45 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): A delegation of officials from the United States will travel to India next week to give final touches to the India-US trade deal.
Sources told ANI that the trade talks have been very constructive and covered a wide range of issues that were pending on the table.
The list of important items that have been on the table have been resolved and a package is being worked upon, ANI has learnt.
Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goel visited Washington on a three-day trip from November 12 to hold talks with his American counterpart Robert Lighthizer the next day, on November 13, to seek a breakthrough on some key knotty trade issues.
On November 14, Goyal will also hold a high-level industry interaction with business and industry representatives in New York.
From D.C., the minister further headed to New York. The minister and his US counterpart Ambassador Robert Lighthizer also had a telephonic conversation as a follow up of the meeting.
Good discussions have been made in this visit and the rapport between the minister and his counterpart have resulted in a mutual understanding on equitable access for both sides, sources added.
Tensions on the trade front between the two countries had emerged in June after US President Donald Trump revoked preferential trade privileges, in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples.
India was the biggest beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), a programme designed to help developing countries sell to US consumers.
On its part, India had also imposed retaliatory tariffs on 25 American goods, after the Donald Trump administration announced an end to the preferential trade treatment for India over the trade barriers. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:58 IST

Israel launches fresh strikes on Islamic Jihad targets

Jerusalem [Israel], Nov 15 (ANI): Israel launched fresh strikes on targets linked to Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, the country's army said on Friday, a day after a ceasefire was put in place following two days of intense fighting that claimed the lives of 34 people in Gaza.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:37 IST

Shooting at high school in California kills 2

Washington DC [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Two students were killed and three others sustained injuries after a teenager opened fire at his classmates before shooting himself at a high school in southern California on Thursday, authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:04 IST

Pak Senate Chairman Sanjrani asks govt to allow Nawaz Sharif to...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 15 (ANI): Pakistan's Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday asked the government to allow former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment without any conditions, as well as provide all facilities to him concerning his health.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:49 IST

Indian American Hindu organisations write to Tom Lantos Human...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Indian-American Hindu organisations wrote to Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission prior to its hearing on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, urging the commission to recognise the unique security challenges faced by India in the region and the necessity

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 07:05 IST

US expresses concern over threat to democracy from 'theocratic...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): The US House of Representative in a release has expressed strong concern about the threat posed to democracy and human rights by theocratic groups operating in South Asia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 06:16 IST

Twitter trolls Pak's Tech minister over decision to provide...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 15 (ANI): The Twitteratti on Thursday trolled Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhary for his decision to provide internet to people of Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 05:42 IST

Pakistan-- a DNA of terrorism, India replies over false...

Paris [France], Nov 15 (ANI): India on Thursday (local time) gave a befitting reply to Pakistan over its false claims and propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir, saying the cash-strapped nation itself is "a DNA of terrorism".

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 05:17 IST

Kashmir witnessed ISIS-level horror before the West was apprised...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Kashmir has witnessed a similar level of horror and brutality as inflicted by the Islamic State in Syria, prior to the time when the West and other international communities were apprised about the worst human rights situation in the Valley, claimed Kashmir columni

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 04:44 IST

It's time to strengthen India against insurgencies in Kashmir,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): It is high time to strengthen India to fight against insurgencies in Kashmir, said columnist Sunanda Vashisht, adding that the move will followingly help in solving the human rights problems in the region forever.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 03:59 IST

LGTBQ, property rights to women accomplished through Art 370...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Equal rights to the LGTBQ communities and property rights to women have only been accomplished through the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmiri columnist and political commentator Sunanda Vashisht.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 03:17 IST

BRICS leaders adopt declaration, stand 'united' against delay in...

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 15 (ANI): The BRICS nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, on Thursday reaffirmed their fundamental commitment to mutual respect and share the goal of building a peaceful, stable and a prosperous world.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 02:24 IST

India to host BRICS Digital Health Summit to boost digital healthcare

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 15 (ANI): India will host a BRICS Digital Health Summit on innovative solutions to a healthy lifestyle that will seek to integrate digital technology with healthcare informatics and diagnostics.

Read More
iocl