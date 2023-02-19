US oldest living Ex-President Jimmy Carter to get hospice care

Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): The oldest living United States former president, Jimmy Carter will begin receiving hospice care at his home in Georgia, CNN reported citing The Carter Center's statement.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team," the statement said.

Jason Carter, a one-time Democratic state senator in Georgia and the former president's grandson, said he visited his grandparents and they are "at peace and as always - their home is full of love."

Jimmy Carter, who turned 98 last year, became the oldest living US President after George Bush died in 2018 at the age of 94, reported CNN.

The nation's 39th president has kept a low public profile in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic but has continued to speak out about risks to democracy around the world, a longtime cause of his.

Being born in 1924 to strict Baptist parents in the small town of Plains, Ga, Carter was enrolled in the US Naval Academy, and as a young naval officer, he worked on the nascent nuclear submarine program.

He later became a successful peanut farmer and in 1962 he was elected to the Georgia State Senate.

He was elected governor in 1970, Wall Street Journal.

Back in 2015, doctors found cancer in Carter's brain and liver, and he said at the time that he would cut back on his work schedule to undergo treatment that included immunotherapy and radiation.

And fortunately, he beat brain cancer but faced a series of health scares in 2019 and consequentially underwent surgery to remove pressure on his brain.

His health woes forced him to give up his decadeslong tradition of teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

A peanut farmer and US Navy lieutenant before going into politics, Carter, a Democrat, eventually served one term as governor of Georgia and president of the United States from 1977 to 1981, reported CNN. (ANI)