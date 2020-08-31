US: One killed in shooting during protests in Portland

Oregon [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): One person died of bullet injures in a shooting incident in Portland on Saturday (local time) night after an evening of violent clashes in the US state of Oregon.

The person who was shot dead on Saturday evening in downtown Portland is yet to be identified, CNN reported. The authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident of the shooting to get in touch with the investigators.

Portland has been in turmoil since reports emerged that federal officers, without badges or name tags, had been quelling protests and detaining people in an extrajudicial manner.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has unequivocally condemned violence on all sides while challenging US President Donald Trump to do the same.

"The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable. I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Trump pinned the blame on Democrat Mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler for the excalating situation in Portland.

"..The people of Portland, like all other cities and parts of our great country, want law and order. The radical left Democrat Mayors, like the dummy running Portland, or the guy right now in his basement unwilling to lead or even speak out against crime, will never be able to do it!" Trump tweeted.

"Ted Wheeler, the wacky radical left do nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland, who has watched great death and destruction of his city during his tenure, thinks this lawless situation should go on forever. Wrong! Portland will never recover with a fool for a Mayor...." he added. (ANI)

