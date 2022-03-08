US: One person dead, 2 others in critical condition after shooting in Iowa

Iowa [US], March 8 (ANI): One person died and two others remain in critical condition as a result of a shooting outside a high school in Iowa, US.

Three individuals were hit during a shooting outside of East High School in the city of Des Moines, CNN reported.

According to US media, the suspects in the shooting are in police custody.



The school official said they went under lockdown, but students were later dismissed.

"Des Moines Police and DMPS public safety have given East High School the all-clear. Students are dismissing on time," the school district tweeted.

An investigation is underway and more information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

