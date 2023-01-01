US: One person killed, nine others injured in Alabama shooting

Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): One person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting in Mobile city in Alabama state of United States on Saturday night (local time). The incident took place blocks away from where people had gathered for the city's New Year's celebration, CNN cited WPMI report.

Police was alerted about the shooting at 11:15 pm (local time) in the 200 block of Dauphin Street, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said, CNN cited WPMI report. According to Prine, officers reached the spot and found one person dead and several others injured.

Mobile Police chief Paul Prine said that the injured victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment, as per the news report. However, no information was available regarding the extent of their injuries. So far, no arrests have been made and it is not known what motivated the shooting in the Mobile region of Alabama.



Meanwhile, three New York Police Department officers were struck by a man wielding a machete in an unprovoked attack near Times Square on Saturday (local time), CNN reported cited NYPD Commissioner. The condition of all three police officers is stable.

The incident took place at 10 pm on Saturday (local time) on West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, outside a Times Square New Year's Eve security screening zone, CNN cited Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

According to Keechant Sewell, one officer, a recent graduate of the police academy, suffered a skull fracture and a large laceration to his head. Another officer, an 8-year veteran, suffered a laceration, the commissioner said.

The commissioner further said that the suspect, identified as a 19-year-old man, approached an officer and tried to strike him over the head with a machete, according to CNN. The suspect then struck two more officers before one fired his service weapon, striking the suspect in the shoulder. Sewell said that the suspect is undergoing treatment for his injuries. (ANI)

