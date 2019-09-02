Representative image
Representative image

US: One person shot at Walmart in Indiana

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 04:32 IST

Hobart [US], Sep 2 (ANI): At least one person was wounded after being shot inside a Walmart store in Hobart, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon (local time), state media reported, citing the city's Police Department.
Police have taken two suspects into custody and recovered weapons from the scene of the incident, reported Sputnik news agency.
The incident occurred at around 4 pm (local time) and the store since has been evacuated, ABC7 broadcaster reported.
The injured has been taken to a hospital and is reportedly in a stable condition.
An investigation into the matter has been initiated.
Further details are awaited.
The incident has come just a day after a drive-by shooting rampage in West Texas claimed the lives of seven people and injured 22 others. (ANI)

