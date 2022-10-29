US: Paul Pelosi undergoes surgery for skull fracture after deadly home attack

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who a male assailant attacked on Friday morning, has undergone surgery for a skull fracture and other severe injuries to his right arm and hands, CNN reported citing a statement released by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The US House Speaker also expressed gratitude and thanked people for the outpouring of support and prayers following the deadly attack on Paul Pelosi.

"Paul Pelosi underwent surgery Friday "to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands," a statement released by Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Moreover, Deputy Chief of Staff and spokesperson Drew Hammill, added: "The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr Pelosi's entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault."

Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery, it read, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden described the attack on Pelosi's husband as "despicable."

"This is despicable. There's no place in America -- there's too much violence, political violence. Too much hatred. Too much vitriol," Biden told a fundraising dinner Friday in Philadelphia.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in an official statement condemned the attack against Paul Pelosi and said that the prayers are with Speaker Pelosi's whole family.

She further stated that the US President is also praying for Paul Pelosi and also had a morning call with House Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack.

"The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected," the official statement read.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also had a call with Nancy Pelosi after Pelosi's husband, Paul, was attacked with a hammer at the couple's home in San Francisco. She called the attack an "act of extreme violence," CNN reported.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer on Friday morning in their home in San Francisco. The attacker was a male assailant who also tried to tie up Pelosi's husband during the attack as the attacker was waiting for Nancy to arrive home.

According to analysts, the US speaker is second in line to become the US President after the Vice President in case the President is incapacitated. (ANI)