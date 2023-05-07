US: Police responds to reports of shooting at shopping mall in Texas

Washington [US], May 7 (ANI): Gunshots were fired at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas of United States on Saturday, The New York Times reported citing authorities. The Allen Police Department said that law enforcement agencies were at Allen Premium outlets and an "active investigation is underway."

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Allen Police Department stated, "Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update."

Sgt. Jessica Pond of the Collin County Sheriff's Office said that "there's some possibly wounded." However, they could not provide further details, The New York Times reported.

A video circulating on social media showed people running through a parking lot in front of a shopping centre. Loud popping sounds were heard in the background. Allen Premium Outlets is an outdoor mall about 25 miles north of Dallas, as per the news report.

Brayson Jones had arrived early for his shift at the Champs Sports outlet store and was sitting in his car when he heard "probably 20-plus shots." He saw people running out of stores, The New York Times reported citing Brayson Jones. He further said that a stranger ran towards his car and told him to let him inside and both of them then drove away.

On May 3, at least one was killed and four others were injured after a gunman opened fire in a waiting room on the 11th floor of the medical centre in Atlanta, according to CNN.

Giving details about the incident, Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum said that the shooter shot five people, and one of them died at the scene, CNN reported. Officers were first called to the Northside Hospital Medical in Midtown Atlanta at 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday, Schierbaum said. (ANI)