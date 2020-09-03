US Police shoots one person dead in Washington

Washington DC [US], September 3 (ANI): A police officer shot at and killed one person on Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident occurred about 8:30 pm (local time) along the 200 block of Orange Street SE, in the Congress Heights neighbourhood, the Washington Post reported.

The person killed is believed to be an adult male. Police have also recovered two firearms from the scene.

The newspaper quoted DC Police Chief Peter Newsham stating that incident happened when officers were acting on information about a vehicle and weapons. "When officers approached the vehicle, Newsham said, some people ran away," the daily said.

"We believe the suspect had a gun at the time," Newsham was quoted as saying.


