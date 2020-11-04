US polls: Biden's campaign manager says Democratic candidate on track to win

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): Former Vice President Joe Biden would emerge victorious in the nail-biting US presidential election, said his campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon on Wednesday.

"Most importantly, I want to share with all of you that Joe Biden is on track to win this election, and he will be the next president of the United States," O'Malley Dillon said during a briefing, as quoted by Sputnik.

According to Sputnik, Biden's campaign manager said that the candidate was on course to win several of the key battleground states still up for grabs, including Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.



"We are on track to win in Michigan by more than Donald Trump did in 2016, to win in Wisconsin by more than Trump did in 2016, to win in Pennsylvania by more than Trump did in 2016," O'Malley Dillon remarked.

O'Malley Dillon said that Biden would address the American people later on Wednesday (local time).

"We expect that at some point later today the Vice President will address the American people," Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said on a webstream briefing with reporters.

The US presidential election has turned into a nail-biting battle as Democratic candidate Joe Biden is ahead of US President Donald Trump in Electoral College votes, having 227 votes to the Republican incumbent's 213, according to The New York Times.

Some 239 million people were eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted, delaying the declaration of winner. (ANI)

