US: Prayer vigil held for FedEx shooting victims in Indianapolis

Indianapolis [US], April 18 (ANI): Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) on Saturday (local time) held a prayer vigil for victims of the FedEx shooting that left at least eight people killed including four people belonging to the Sikh Community.

"Our thoughts are with the friends, families and co-workers of victims who lost their lives in this tragic act of violence," said IMPD and Mayor Joe Hogsett.





On Friday, US President Joe Biden had called the Indianapolis mass shooting that has killed at least eight people including four people belonging to the Sikh Community as a "national embarrassment".

Biden who is faced with yet another mass shooting on his watch, during the news conference in the White House Rose Garden had said, "It's not always these mass shootings that are occurring -- every single day, there's a mass shooting in the United States, if you count all those who are killed out on the streets of our cities and our rural areas," "It's a national embarrassment and must come to an end."

Fredrick Smith, Chairman and CEO of FedEx on Friday called the incident a 'senseless act of violence' and extended condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives in the shooting.

"I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and co-workers of those team members. Our priority right now is in responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement. We have a team onsite in Indianapolis to provide support, and we are making counsellors available," Smith wrote in a statement. (ANI)

