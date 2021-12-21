US President Biden adds new puppy 'Commander' to family

Washington [US], December 21 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed a new puppy to the White House on Monday.

Biden tweeted a photo of the dog, which is named Commander and appears to be a German Shepherd. He has also shared a reel on Instagram. In the video, Biden is seen playing with the dog, walking him on a leash with First Lady Jill Biden at his side, and feeding him a treat with the White House's Christmas decorations on display in the background.

Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden's press secretary, confirmed the news of a new family puppy. "Yes. There is (a puppy)," LaRosa said. The puppy is named 'Commander' and was a birthday gift to the President from his brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden, LaRosa told CNN.

Meet the newest Biden. pic.twitter.com/JHAbH53iRk — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021



Commander was born on September 1 and arrived at the White House on Monday afternoon, CNN reported.

The Bidens' beloved German Shepherd, Champ, died in June at the age of 13.

Their other German Shepherd, a rescue named Major, has been living mostly in Wilmington, Delaware, after a handful of aggressive incidents involving staff at the White House.

LaRosa told CNN that Major will continue to live away from the White House.

"After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and veterinarians, the first family has decided to follow the experts' collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends," LaRosa said, noting the decision to move Major was not a reaction to a specific incident, but comes on the heels of "several months of deliberation" by the Biden family and "discussions with experts." (ANI)