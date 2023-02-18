US President Biden mourns for those killed in Mississippi mass shooting, emphasises need for gun law reforms

Washington [US], February 18 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Friday said he and the first lady, Jill Biden mourn for those killed in the violence in Tate County, Mississippi. Biden emphasised the need for gun law reforms.

At least six people were shot dead in the Tate County after a series of shootings on Friday, CNN reported. One person has been arrested in connection to the incident, it added.

"Enough. We are 48 days into the year and our nation has already suffered at least 73 mass shootings. Thoughts and prayers aren't enough. Gun violence is an epidemic and Congress must act now," the US president said, according to a White House press release issued on Friday.

"Jill and I are mourning for the six killed in today's violence in Tate County, Mississippi, as we have for far too many Americans. We grieve with their families and with Americans nationwide as gun violence claims yet more lives. We are also praying for the recovery of those injured in this horrendous attack, and for survivors who will carry both grief and trauma with them for the rest of their lives," the President said.

According to Biden, US Federal law enforcement is in close touch with state and local authorities. "I've directed that all federal support be made available," he said.

The US president said that the country needs gun law reforms. "That includes requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, fully closing the boyfriend loophole to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, requiring safe storage of guns, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets," Biden said according to the White House press release.

He said Congress should take these steps right now and save lives. "We owe action to American communities being torn apart by gun violence," he said.



The shootings all happened within the Arkabutla community, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said and adding that one shooting incident took place inside the store on Arkabutla Road where a man was shot and killed.

A woman was also killed inside a home on Arkabutla Dam Road. Her husband was injured during the incident, but it's unclear if he was shot.

After spotting the suspect inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road, Tate County deputies took him into custody without incident, according to CNN citing WMC. The suspect's identity has not been revealed.

After the arrest, deputies found four more people who had been killed. Two were found inside a home and two outside, also on Arkabutla Dam Road.

Tate County is in northwest Mississippi, about 30 minutes south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Tate Reeves, Governor of Mississippi tweeted that he was briefed on the series of shootings and he also shared that an individual has been taken into custody.

"The individual responsible has been taken into custody alive. At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known. I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has been asked to assist in this investigation. Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time," Reeves said in a tweet. (ANI)

