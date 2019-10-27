US President Donald Trump extends Diwali wishes

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump along with her daughter Melania on Sunday extended Diwali wishes to those celebrating the festival of lights.

"As Diwali commences, Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! Happy Diwali," wrote Trump on Twitter.



The US President was also seen lighting the lamp at the White House on the festive occasion.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday extended his Diwali wishes to his Twitter followers while underlying the values and beliefs of the festival. (ANI)

