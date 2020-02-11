US President Donald Trump to visit India on Feb 24-25, says White House

Washington D.C [US], Feb 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will visit India from February 24-25, White House announced on Monday (local time).

"President @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS will travel to India from February 24-25 to visit Prime Minister @narendramodi! The trip will further strengthen the U.S.-India strategic partnership & highlight the strong & enduring bonds between the American & Indian people," White House said in a tweet.

On January 16, the Ministry of External Affairs had stated that India and the United States are in contact through diplomatic channels over the proposed visit of President Trump.

"Speculations have been made on this for months... When PM Modi met US President Trump, he had invited him to India... Both the countries are in contact over this. We will share with you as and when we get concrete information," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said during a briefing in New Delhi.

During the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston last September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared the dais with Trump, invited the latter and his family to India, saying it will give a new height to the shared dreams of the two countries.

The Indian invitation to the US President was reiterated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar when they called on Trump at the White House after meeting with their American counterparts Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo during the 2+2 ministerial dialogue. (ANI)