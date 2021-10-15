US President, First Lady Biden will travel to Rome for G20 Leaders' Summit: White House

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): US President Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Rome, Italy for the G20 Leaders' Summit on October 30-31, the White House informed on Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that additional information about individual bilateral engagements on the margins of the G20 will be forthcoming.

"The President and Dr Biden will also visit Vatican City and have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis on October 29. They will discuss working together on efforts grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis, and caring for the poor," Psaki added.

From Rome, President Biden will travel to Glasgow, the United Kingdom from November 1-2 to participate in the World Leader Summit at the start of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), the statement added. (ANI)