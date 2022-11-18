US President Joe Biden spotted using 'cheat sheet' at G20 summit in Bali

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): US President Joe Biden was spotted using a detailed "cheat sheet" at the recently concluded G20 summit in Bali. The cheat sheet showed instructions for Biden on where to sit, when to make remarks and when to pose for pictures, New York Post reported.

The notes were seen when Biden was attending an event on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment which took place earlier this week, as per the New York Post report.

Photographs captured a picture of the US President while he was leafing through pages of notes. The notes mentioned step-by-step instructions for Biden on what to do during the meeting. In the instructions, Biden was referred to as "YOU" in bold red letters.

According to the New York Post, one bullet point in the note read, "YOU, [Indonesian] President Widodo, and [Japanese] Prime Minister Kishida will take a photo directly before the event starts." The second bullet point mentioned, "YOU will sit at the center" and "YOU will deliver opening remarks (5 minutes)."

The instructions also reminded Biden, "YOU will close the event alongside YOUR co-hosts." The note at the top and bottom of the sheet reminded Biden to turn the page for his opening remarks. As per the report, it is not the first time Biden has been spotted using stage directions for public engagements.



During a meeting with wind industry executives in June, Biden flashed a detailed paper that instructed US President to "enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants." It further said, "YOU take YOUR seat" and "YOU give brief comments (2 minutes)."

Recently, Joe Biden travelled to Indonesia to attend the G20 summit in Bali. During his visit, Biden held meetings with world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. He also held an "emergency meeting" with leaders of G7 and NATO nations after missiles fell in Poland.

On November 15, Biden held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. During the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Biden, Widodo and Modi discussed how the G20 continues to show its "collective capacity" to bring together major economies to advance sustainable and inclusive growth in economies, tackle the ongoing climate, energy, and food crises, bolster global health architecture and promote technological transformation.

US President Joe Biden said that Washington will continue to support the G20's global leadership in creating improved and innovative financing models for multilateral financial institutions to address challenges, including climate change, pandemics, economic fragility, reducing poverty and strengthening economic security and global supply chains, according to the statement released by the White House.

On November 16, Biden held a meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed "Russia's barbaric missile strikes" in Ukraine and emphasised US and UK's "strong support" for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia.

During the meeting, Biden and Sunak agreed on the importance of the "strong UK-US relationship", particularly the "challenging" economic times the world faces, according to the statement released by the UK government. During his visit to Indonesia, Biden also held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. (ANI)

