US President Trump impeachment hearings to go public next week

Washington DC [USA] Nov 7 (ANI): US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Wednesday announced that public hearings in the impeachment inquiry of the US President Donald Trump will begin next week.

The impeachment inquiry was launched by the US House Democrats back in September after a phone call made by Trump to the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for allegedly asking to investigate the Former Vice President Joe Biden, the New York Times reported.

Though House panel has been hearing testimonies in a closed-door meeting for weeks now, the public sessions will take place for the first time next week.

The investigation is focussed on Trump's alleged use of pubic office to influence Ukraine in pursuing Biden and son for corruption.

"Ambassador Taylor's testimony reveals how, through a shadow foreign policy channel, Trump withheld military assistance and a White House meeting from Ukraine until Ukrainian officials agreed to announce investigations to help Trump politically," wrote Chairmen of the HIC, Adam Schif on Twitter.



He added the "open hearings will be an opportunity for the American people to evaluate the witnesses for themselves, to make their own determinations about the credibility of the witnesses, but also to learn first-hand about the facts of the president's misconduct".

Meanwhile, the US President has repeatedly said that there was no case of impropriety in the phone call and has called the impeachment inquiry as a "witch-hunt".

The Trump administration has also said they will not comply with the inquiry which they deem to be partisan in nature. (ANI)

