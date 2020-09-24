US President urges citizens to enroll in COVID-19 vaccine trials

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Urging the US citizens to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials, President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said Johnson & Johnson has announced that their vaccine candidate has reached the final stage of clinical trials.

Speaking at a press briefing here, Trump said, "Johnson & Johnson has announced that their vaccine candidate has reached the final stage of clinical trials. This is the fourth candidate in the US who reached the final stage of trials. We encourage Americans to enroll in vaccine trials, it will be a terrific thing for our country."

He further said, "We have created the fastest economic recovery in American history. Our approach is pro-science, (Joe) Biden's approach is anti-science. I do not know what their approach is, although a lot of it is copied from what we have done."



While attacking his opposition leader in the upcoming US Presidential election, Trump said that, unlike Joe Biden, he plans to crush the coronavirus.

"Biden opposed China and Europe travel ban and strategies that they have -- were just never-ending lockdowns, we are not locking down, we are actually growing at the rate that we have never experienced before...Our plan will crush the virus, Biden's plan will crush America," he added.

As per the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University, as many as 6,939,645 people in the US have tested positive of coronavirus and 201,861 people have succumbed to the disease till now. (ANI)

