US provides additional USD 194 million for international COVID-19 response

Washington DC [USA], June 5 (ANI): The United States is providing an additional USD 194 million to help the international community fight COVID-19, bringing the overall total to USD 11 billion, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Thursday.

"Today, the United States is announcing more than USD 194 million in new assistance, including nearly USD 180 million to support the purchase of ventilators. In addition, the United States is providing more than USD 14 million in new humanitarian assistance to support refugees, vulnerable migrants, and host communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," Pompeo said in a press release

The United States has been the largest contributor to global health security and humanitarian assistance for more than a half-century, Pompeo said.

"In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have truly mobilized as a nation to combat the virus, both at home and abroad, committing more than USD 11 billion for the international COVID-19 response," he added.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has risen by nearly 130,000 in the past 24 hours to 6.4 million, and the death toll has topped 380,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. (ANI)

