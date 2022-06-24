US provides USD 450 mln drawdown of new US military aid for Ukraine

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): US has authorized another drawdown of arms and equipment from US Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine's defense, State Department said in a press release.

"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our thirteenth drawdown of arms and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine's defense since August 2021, of up to $450 million," the statement read.

This authorization will bring total US security assistance to Ukraine to more than USD 6.1 billion since Russia launched its "brutal, unprovoked, full-scale invasion" of Ukraine on February 24.

Blinken said that the steady flow of US security assistance, and that from the coalition of more than 40 Allies and partners, continues to bolster Ukraine's defenses, improve its ability to defend its sovereign territory, and secure hard-fought victories on the battlefield.

"We have imposed swift and severe sanctions on Russia's economy and the elite of President Putin's regime. We have enhanced NATO's ability to deter and defend against any aggression by Russia on its Eastern Flank. And we will continue to deliver crucial military capabilities to Ukraine's brave defenders," he stated in the official statement.



US reiterated its support for Ukraine. "Ukraine is standing strong. We continue to stand united with Ukraine," Blinken stated.

Earlier, condemning Russia's "premeditated, unprovoked, unjustified, and brutal war" on Ukraine, Blinken had said that the US will continue to provide Ukraine with the arms to defend itself.

"These efforts, combined with direct US humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine, support documenting evidence of Russia's war crimes against Ukraine's civilians, and continued efforts to ratchet up pressure on Putin's crumbling economy together will help weaken the Russian Government's position and further isolate them from the world until Russia ends its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine," he had said.



Blinken had also reiterated the US support of Ukraine's defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. "This is a tragic and catastrophic war of choice entirely of Russia's making, and the United States, its allies, and partners will stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in their just cause the defence of their country and their democracy. Together, we continue to support Ukraine's defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and to strengthen Ukraine's position on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," he had stated.



Notably, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, the Western countries have also imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

