US raises travel advisory for Ethiopia to Level 4

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The US State Department in a statement said it raised the travel advisory for Ethiopia to level four, warning the American public not to travel to the country.



"The Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Ethiopia to Level 4 - Do Not Travel on November 2, 2021," the advisory said on Tuesday. "This replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on June 7, 2021."

The advisory said the level four warning is due to the ongoing armed conflict, civil unrest, communications disruptions, and the potential for terrorism and kidnapping in border areas. (ANI/Sputnik)

