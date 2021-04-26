US 'rapidly providing' therapeutics, ventilators, PPE, raw material for COVID vaccines to India: State Dept

Washingon [US], April 26 (ANI): The United States is "rapidly providing" therapeutics, ventilators, and raw material for COVID-19 vaccines to India, said US deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman.

Taking to Twitter, Sherman on Sunday said that the American people stand in solidarity with "our friends" in India during the "difficult times".

India is witnessing a deadly COVID-19 wave, with the country reporting over 3 lakh daily cases from the last few days.

"I've been in close touch with FS @HarshVShringla and Amb @SandhuTaranjitS in recent days. The American people stand in solidarity with our friends in India during these difficult times. We are rapidly providing therapeutics, ventilators, PPE, raw material for vaccines, and more," Sherman tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, the United States announced that it will provide the raw material required for the Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine to India.



The announcement was made after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke on the phone with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, expressing deep sympathy for the people of India following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to a readout from The White House, Sullivan affirmed America's solidarity with India. US and India are the two countries with the greatest number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

The White House further said that to help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India.

India on Sunday recorded 3,49,391 new Covid-19 cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, five states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala -- contribute 54 per cent of the cases. (ANI)





