US President Donald Trump (File photo)
US President Donald Trump (File photo)

US reaches deal with Mexico on immigration, tariffs 'indefinitely suspended'

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:45 IST

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced that his administration reached an agreement with Mexico over immigration and the tariffs on the Central American country have been "indefinitely suspended," after days of gruelling negotiations between the two sides.
"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended," Trump tweeted.
The US President also said that Mexico agreed to take "strong measures" to deal with illegal immigration and the details of the deal would be released by the State Department shortly.
"Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!" another tweet from Trump read.
Trump had threatened to impose a five per cent tariff on all Mexican goods from June 10, which would increase by another five per cent every month and ultimately reach 25 per cent by October.
Earlier in the day, Trump had said there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal with Mexico in order to avoid new tariffs on imports from the Central American country. However, he had warned that tariffs will be imposed as planned if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement.
The Mexican government has been under intense pressure from the Trump administration to block thousands of migrants from gaining asylum in the US.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that there's an influx of drugs and criminals from the US' southern border with Mexico. He has used these claims to justify and press for the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:41 IST

UK court quashes case against Boris Johnson over Brexit claims

London [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): A UK court on Friday dismissed a case against former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson over allegations that he lied to the public during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:55 IST

Imran Khan writes to Modi, offers to hold talks

Islamabad [Karachi], Jun 8 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, saying Islamabad wants dialogue with New Delhi to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries, Pakistani media reported.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:42 IST

N Korea, Russia discuss cooperation in economy, trade

Pyongyang [North Korea], Jun 8 (ANI): Officials from North Korea and Russia met on Friday and discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, according to North Korean media.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:55 IST

'Good chance' of reaching deal with Mexico, says Trump

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday said there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal with Mexico in order to avoid new tariffs on imports from the Central American country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:10 IST

US, Russian warships 'nearly collide' in Pacific

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): The warships of the United States and Russia came close to a collision in the Pacific, with the two countries blaming each other for the incident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 03:06 IST

Manpreet Vohra concurrently accredited as India's next High...

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Manpreet Vohra, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian Ambassador-designate to Mexico, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Belize, with residence in Mexico City.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:14 IST

Kazakhstan: Ahead of presidential polls, candidates reveal key agenda

Nur Sultan (Astana City) [Kazakhstan], Jun 8 (ANI): Kazakhstan is set to undergo a historic presidential election on June 9, as it will mark the first time that the voters would not get to cast ballots for long-serving leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:00 IST

NASA shouldn't talk about going to Moon, focus on 'other things': Trump

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday said NASA should not talk about going to the moon and directed the space agency to focus on "bigger things" instead.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 00:28 IST

Indian cricket team meets High Commissioner in London

London [England], Jun 8 (ANI): The Indian cricket team met India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ruchi Ghanashyam, at her residence here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 00:20 IST

PM Modi's first two bilateral visits in tune with India's...

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi's upcoming bilateral visits to the neighbouring countries of Maldives and Sri Lanka after assuming office for the second term indicate the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood-First' policy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:16 IST

PM Modi's international visits and transformative change in...

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Parliament of Maldives on Saturday will be the key highlight of his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 18:40 IST

PM Modi's visit shows India's solidarity with Sri Lanka...

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming official visit to Sri Lanka after taking charge for a second time shows India's humane approach towards the people of island-nation after the Easter Sunday terror blasts, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Austin Fernan

Read More
iocl