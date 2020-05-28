US ready to mediate 'raging border dispute' between India, China: Trump

Washington D.C. [US], May 27 (ANI): Amid the stand-off between India and China in Ladakh region, President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that US is 'ready' and 'willing' to mediate their 'raging border dispute'.

"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!" tweeted President Trump.

Amid efforts to de-escalate the tensions with China in Ladakh through talks, the Indian military leadership had on Tuesday gave their inputs to the government on dealing with the situation.

Chief of Defence Staff had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the military inputs and suggestions to handle the situation in Ladakh where China has brought in more than 5000 troops who are deployed all along the Line of Actual Control at multiple locations from Daulat Beg Oldie to other areas in Ladakh.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on all aspects of the ongoing stand-off with China which started on May 5-6 with a swift movement of troops by the Chinese in Pangong Tso, Finger and Galwan Nala area. (ANI)

