US recognises India's wish to produce more arms within country, says Senior US Diplomat

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2 (ANI): Defence procurement is an issue for the Indian government to decide and the United States recognises New Delhi's desire to produce more military equipment within the country, said Don Heflin, US Charge d'Affaires to India on Tuesday.

"We are also here to show our steadfast support to the numerous US companies participating in India's first hybrid air show. The presence of the diverse group of military officers, government officials and industry executives demonstrate the depth and breadth of US-India partnership," Heflin told reporters at the Aero show in Bengaluru.

"The Indian Defence procurement is the issue for the Indian government to decide. The US recognises that India's desire to produce more of its military equipment within the country. As this process unfolds, India will need to develop certain key capabilities with the careful use of outside procurements, to realise its ambition," the American diplomat said while answering a question on India's vision for the indigenous defence sector.



The diplomat further said that the United States has been a reliable defence partner for India's defence sector, adding that it plays a key role in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Of course US-India defence partnership goes beyond defence manufacturing and trade. We have signed foundational defence agreement the like LEMOA (Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement), COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) and our militaries regularly engage in joint exercises," Heflin said.

"India plays a key role in the Indo-Pacific region and our cooperation advance our shared vision of rule-based order that promotes the international prosperity and security of all countries," he added.

The Aero India, which provides a platform for aerospace companies to showcase their products and services, is being held from February 3 to 5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. (ANI)

