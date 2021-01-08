US records 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Washington [US], January 08 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people who lost their lives to COVID-19 in the United States in a single day exceeds 4,000 for the first time, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University tally.



According to the University's data, medics have registered 4,085 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, and 274,703 cases of infection, in one 24-hour period.

This takes the overall death toll in the US to 365,346 lives lost from nearly 21.6 million registered cases, the highest figures of anywhere in the world.

US authorities have begun vaccination campaigns across the country but the rollout has proven slower than earlier projected figures. (ANI/Sputnik)

