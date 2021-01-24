US records nearly 170,000 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Washington [US], January 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has registered nearly 170,000 new coronavirus cases and nearly 3,300 coronavirus-related fatalities within the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.

According to the data, the total US case tally amounts to 24,995,600, with 417,456 deaths.



Over the past several days over 170,000 new cases of the infection were reported daily in the United States.

US authorities have begun vaccination campaigns across the country, however, numerous side effects and dozens of vaccination-related deaths have already been reported.

The university COVID-19 database shows that overall tally of more than 98,8 million confirmed cases across the globe, including 2,122,587 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

