US records over 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): The United States recorded more than 2,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins university data on Thursday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country is 2,046, CNN reported citing Johns Hopkins University.



According to CNN, this is the 22nd day that the US has added more than 2,000 new deaths. The US had not seen new death numbers this high since May.

Almost every state in the country is reporting a rapid surge in cases and nationwide numbers have been climbing faster than ever before.

Earlier on Friday, more than 195,500 new infections were reported, the country's highest for a single day, and far beyond what the nation was seeing just weeks ago. (ANI)

