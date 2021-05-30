US redirects vaccine manufacturing supplies allowing India to make additional 20 million Covid vaccine doses

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): The US government on Friday (local time) has redirected orders of critical vaccine manufacturing supplies, which will allow India to make over 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The information was shared by Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs, Dean Thompson.

"We've redirected one of our own orders of critical vaccine manufacturing supplies, which will allow India to make over 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine," said Dean Thompson.



He also informed that US has provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies to India to fight against the pandemic.

"In total, the US government, state governments, US companies, and private citizens have provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies to India," said the Acting Assistant Secretary.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) expressed gratitude to United States for strong support and solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister's counterpart, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two countries were united in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic together.

Earlier, the White House had announced that US will be sending 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries starting from June 2021. (ANI)

