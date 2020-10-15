US releases report on 10 individuals for actions undermining freedom, rule of law in Hong Kong

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): The United States Department of State on Wednesday (local Time) released a report on 10 individuals whose actions have undermined the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong.

"The Chinese Communist Party has routinely dismantled the autonomy that Beijing promised to the Hong Kong people & the world in an UN-registered treaty. @StateDept (The US Department of State) released a report on 10 individuals whose actions have undermined freedoms of assembly, speech, press, or rule of law," Pompeo said in a tweet.

Through the imposition of the National Security Law, the CCP has crippled democratic institutions, human rights, judicial independence, and individual freedoms in Hong Kong, read a statement from the State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

Ortagus said that the United States "has publicly condemned" the "problematic actions" taken by Beijing and Hong Kong authorities to stifle dissent and eviscerate Hong Kong's autonomy.

"The Hong Kong Autonomy Act requires the Secretary of State to submit a report to Congress identifying foreign persons who are materially contributing to, have materially contributed to, or attempt to materially contribute to the failure of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to meet its obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration or Hong Kong's Basic Law," Ortagus said.



"This year's report includes ten PRC and Hong Kong officials whose actions have undermined freedoms of assembly, speech, press, or the rule of law, or whose actions have reduced the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong," the spokesperson added.

Ortagus further added that the release of this report underscores "our ongoing objection" to Beijing's actions that are intentionally designed to erode the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and impose the CCP's oppressive policies.

According to Sputnik, the US imposed sanctions against the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lam Carrie and nine other officials, U Department of Treasury said on Wednesday.

The list also includes the Secretary-General of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, the secretaries of justice, security, constitutional and Mainland affairs, the police commissioner and other officials, Sputnik further reported.

Beijing imposed the National Security Law in Hong Kong in June targeting acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison for the most serious offenses.

The move came after months of social upheaval triggered by opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill but that morphed into wider demands, including universal suffrage.

The legislation, which came into effect on July 1, punishes what Beijing terms secession, subversion, terrorism, and foreign interference with punishment ranging up to a life-term in prison. (ANI)

