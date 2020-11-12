US reports 139,855 new COVID-19 cases, over 1000 deaths

Washington D.C. [USA], November 11 (ANI): The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has reached 10,258,090, John Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Wednesday.



The New York Times reported 1,448 new coronavirus deaths and 139,855 new cases on Tuesday.

There has been an average of 123,315 cases per day, an increase of 69 percent from the average two weeks earlier, the New York Times reported.

However, more than 10,331,900 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 240,200 have died, according to the New York Times. (ANI)

